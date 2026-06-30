Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the MINI family and the MINI Inner Circle, marking a new association with the MINI Countryman C.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has entered into a new association with luxury automobile brand MINI. The company announced that the Bollywood star has joined the MINI family and become a part of the MINI Inner Circle, marking the beginning of her journey with the MINI Countryman C.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins MINI family; becomes face of MINI Countryman C campaign

The announcement brings together one of India's most recognised film personalities with a brand known for its distinctive design and driving experience. According to MINI, the partnership reflects a shared identity built around confidence, individuality and style. Sharing the news on social media, MINI wrote, "What happens when two icons with a bold personality share one frame? The real fun begins.”

Their caption further read, “We're thrilled to welcome @KareenaKapoorKhan into the MINI inner circle as she finds her perfect companion in the MINI Countryman C, the SUV of MINI. More space. More character. Unmistakable MINI attitude 👏 / A partnership built on individuality.”

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The newly released campaign images feature Kareena posing alongside the green MINI Countryman C in a tailored monochrome outfit, reflecting the premium positioning of both the actor and the vehicle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gears up for Daayra

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Daayra. The makers recently announced that the Meghna Gulzar directorial will arrive in cinemas on September 18, 2026. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after the critically acclaimed films Talvar and Raazi.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekkar show how to ace the corset look

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