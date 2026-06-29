Bollywood Hungama has been the first and foremost to inform our readers that the prosthetic expert of Dhurandhar, Preetisheel Singh has come on board to design a special look for Salman Khan in Dil Raju's next film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The news went viral and created solid anticipation among all Salman Khan fans.



And now, we have another exciting update on the Dil Raju film. According to very reliable sources, Dil Raju and Vamshi Padipally have got a Korean action team on board the film. "The Korean action team is led by Sea Young Oh, popularly known as Mr. Oh. He has worked on Dhurandhar, Kill and War, and is among the most celebrated action directors of world cinema. He has been working relentlessly with Salman Khan and Vamshi to create a new action experience for the audience," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

SCOOP: Dil Raju gets Dhurandhar action team on board Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally’s next

The source also informed us that Mr. Oh has worked on one of the biggest action sequences of the film, which presents Salman Khan in an intense and angry avatar, which is sure to be received with claps and whistles. "Salman Khan will make a grand comeback with the Vamshi Paidipally film. Right from his looks, to the action and casting - everything has come together well," the source told us further.

The makers are gearing up to officially announce the film soon for an Eid 2027 release.

Also Read: After Raj and DK, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct Salman Khan in a period film for Farhan Akhtar

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