After delivering commercial hits like Good Newwz and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, director Raj Mehta is all set to return to the big screen with a new project under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Titled Lag Jaa Gale, the upcoming film will feature a fresh on-screen pairing, Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor, marking their first collaboration.

A Genre Blend: Revenge, Action, and Romance

A report by Pinkvilla stated that Lag Jaa Gale is a high-octane revenge action film with a love story at its core. “It’s a script Raj has been nurturing for a while. He was keen on casting a never-seen-before pair and found the perfect combination with Tiger and Janhvi. Both actors loved the story and immediately came on board,” the report quoted a source.

The title Lag Jaa Gale was chosen after much deliberation, as the team felt it resonated with the emotional undertones of the narrative despite its action-heavy treatment.

Production Timeline and Release Plans

The film is scheduled to go on floors towards the end of 2025. Tiger Shroff is expected to begin shooting once he wraps up promotions for Baaghi 4, while Janhvi Kapoor will join post the release campaign of her romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari. According to the report, Lag Jaa Gale is being designed as a large-scale theatrical release, with an emphasis on groundbreaking action sequences, a hallmark of Tiger’s filmography.

Karan Johar’s Packed Slate

Producer Karan Johar, who recently attended the Cannes premiere of Homebound (starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa), continues to back ambitious theatrical projects. Apart from Lag Jaa Gale, his 2025 slate also includes Dhadak 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari.

Lag Jaa Gale is slated for a theatrical release in the second half of 2026.

