Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in delivering exclusive news about one of the most-awaited films of 2026, Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan. We are now back with another interesting piece of information – the talented actress Preity Mukhundhan, who has made a mark down South, will be launched in Bollywood with this promising flick.

BREAKING: Preity Mukhundhan to make her Bollywood debut in Naagzilla; only 7 days of shooting left for Kartik Aaryan’s fantasy comedy

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Preity Mukhundhan fits the role perfectly and the makers are quite happy to have her on board. She’ll be seen in a hilarious role and her character contributes tremendously to the narrative. She’s also excited about the role as she’ll get a chance to exhibit a different side of her to the audience.”

Preity made her debut in the 2024 Telugu horror comedy Om Bheem Bush, followed by her Tamil debut in Star.

Naagzilla is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films. The fantasy comedy features Kartik as a shape-shifting naag and, reportedly, Ravi Kishan essays the role of the antagonist. It marks the first association of Kartik Aaryan and Mahaveer Jain, Mahaveer Jain and Karan Johar and the second film for Kartik and KJo after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported that a three-week-long schedule of Naagzilla will take place in Delhi in February 2026. Our source has got an update about the same, “The Delhi schedule has been successfully completed. Now, just 7 days of shooting remain. It’ll take place in Mumbai this month, that is, March 2026. Once the shoot is completed, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s complete focus would be on post-production and ensuring that their labour of love turns out to be an exciting and fascinating piece of cinema for the audiences.”

Naagzilla is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Independence Day 2026.

