This news is hot as it’s a very recent development! This movie has been considered to be one of the most controversial movies of recent times. While it seemed to be smooth sailing for Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan’s next movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, it seems that it has run into a roadblock. Buzz is that the star hasn’t liked the first draft of the movie and asked for a fresh version, after which he will decide.

A trade source says, “An announcement on the movie (tentatively titled Seven) was to appear this week with Hrithik Roshan as the lead. Apparently, the team along with Farah and her writers went to give a narration to Hrithik last week but he didn’t like it. He told the team to re-write some parts again and return with a fresh narrative. Earlier, it had been reported that Rohit and Farah were keen to make the remake of the 1982 Satte Pe Satta, directed by Romu N Sippy but the deal with Rajesh Vasani (who owned the remake rights), fell through. There were two hitches which came with that – Rohit, Farah and the team could not use the title Satte Pe Satta and the character of Babu, which has been created by original writers of Satte Pe Satta, Satish Bhatnagar, Kader Khan and Jyoti Swaroop.”

Apparently, the lack of a double role was something that created an issue with Hrithik Roshan. “In Satte Pe Satta, the double role of Amitabh Bachchan as Ravi Anand (played by Bachchan), the good elder brother was balanced by the darker and pivotal character of Babu (again played by Bachchan), and who was also the antagonist. That would be an exciting character for anybody, including an actor like Hrithik to play and with that missing, something was lacking in the script. The makers were in talks with an international entertainment company for the official remake rights of the Hollywood musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954). The first draft didn’t have anything to do with Romu N Sippy’s Satte Pe Satta, as was the original plan. So now, Hrithik has told Farah and the team to re-write certain portions to make his character more exciting. Once they come back for another draft, will he decide whether he wants to do it or not.”

Earlier Vasani had told Bollywood Hungama, “Anyone can always make the original movie Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, But, Seven Brides For Seven Brothers doesn’t have the second character of Babu (Amitabh Bachchan) as there was no double role in that film, so they can’t make it a double role in Rohit and Farah’s movie. No one can use the title Satte Pe Satta as it is registered with the producer’s association under my name.”

Satte Pe Satta revolves around seven unkempt and uncouth brothers (orphans), living on a farmhouse, led by their oldest brother Ravi Anand (Amitabh Bachchan), who are taught manners and etiquette by a nurse Indu (Hema Malini). But everything becomes chaotic when Ravi’s lookalike and impersonator, Babu, turns up. He kidnaps Ravi as part of a plan by somebody (with evil intentions), who has hired him. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, Satte Pe Satta (1982) featured Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet and Vikram Sahu as the rest of the six Anand brothers and Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer in other roles.