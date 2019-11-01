John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez were last seen in Dishoom where the duo’s on-screen presence was really appreciated. If the reports are to be believed, the duo is all set to sizzle the screen once again with an action film. John and Jacqueline were also seen in Housefull 2 and Race 2.

The project is titled Attack and will be directed by the debutant director, Lakshya Anand, who was an assistant director in action-packed films like Bang Bang and Ek Tha Tiger. Since he has already worked on big action films, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for the fans with Attack. The project is being produced by Ajay Kapoor and will be co-produced by John Abraham himself. While there aren’t a lot of details out regarding this, it is still in the pre-production stage and will mostly release in 2020.

John Abraham will next be seen in Pagalpanti and Satyameva Jayate 2 while Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Drive and Mrs. Serial Killer.

