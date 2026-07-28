EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey completes dubbing for White; Mahaveer Jain calls the film “a precious gift from India to the world”

Actor Vikrant Massey is on a roll at present. After wowing audiences with two diverse performances in Pritam And Pedro and Musafir Cafe, the actor has now set his eyes on his most ambitious project to date – White. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the actor recently completed dubbing for the film. We also stumbled upon an exclusive image of the actor in the dubbing studio.

EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey completes dubbing for White; Mahaveer Jain calls the film “a precious gift from India to the world”

On this joyous occasion, which coincides with Guru Purnima, producer Mahaveer Jain told Bollywood Hungama, “At a time when the world is seeking solutions to wars and conflicts, White comes at the right moment. Through its powerful narrative, it shows the way forward and is a precious gift from India to the world.”

He added, “Vikrant has outdone himself in the film. I am sure that his powerful portrayal of global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, coupled with the film’s profound impact, will mesmerize audiences worldwide.”

White is a thriller with human drama set against a political background. It is inspired by the world’s longest and deadliest conflict – the internal war of Colombia – that was resolved by an Indian spiritual master by ancient Indian philosophies and wisdom.

White features an international cast and crew. Juan Carlos Gil of Narcos fame serves as the cinematographer, while the cast includes Mexican actor Darío Yazbek Bernal and Panamanian actor Jaime Newball, among others. The film is directed by ace ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi and backed by leading filmmaker Siddharth Anand, PeaceCraft Pictures and Mahaveer Jain.

White is set for a global release in multiple international and Indian languages by the end of this year.

Also Read: SCOOP: Vikrant Massey joins Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan; to play a layered grey character

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