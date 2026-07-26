Ajay Devgn, Jio Studios, and Aanand L Rai collaboration on Chauhaan is among the most discussed of the year. The announcement video sparked reactions across the board and put the film on the Gen-Z conversation. The film goes on floors later this year, and Bollywood Hungama has exciting news for all Ajay Devgn fans.

SCOOP: Vikrant Massey joins Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan; to play a layered grey character

According to reliable sources, Aanand L Rai has roped in Vikrant Massey to play a key role in the Ajay Devgn led action thriller. "Vikrant Massey will be seen like never before in this action thriller inspired by true events. He plays a layered grey character, and his tashan with Ajay Devgn will be among the major highlights of Chauhaan," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to sources close to Bollywood Hungama, Vikrant was blown away by the script of Chauhaan, and it was an instant yes from his side to play this layered role. "Ajay and Vikrant are like watching two powerhouses from different generations in the same film. The audiences are in for a treat," the source tells us further.

Chauhaan is all set to go on floors in the last quarter of 2026, for a Gandhi Jayanti 2027 release. The pre-production work is presently going on in full swing. The film is touted to be the Dhurandhar of 2027!

Also Read: Vikrant Massey recalls why he hesitated to star opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak; says, “I thought Deepika is a big star and we won’t look good together”

More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

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