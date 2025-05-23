Acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey is all set to step into the transformative shoes of global spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming international thriller White, and the prep has already begun in earnest. The film, which promises a gripping narrative with a spiritual core, is jointly produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain and directed by Montoo Bassi. The shoot is scheduled to begin in Colombia this July.

In a new picture from the Art Of Living Ashram in Bengaluru, Vikrant Massey is seen soaking in the peaceful vibe as he takes part in the famous ‘Happiness Program’, the breathwork and meditation course created by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Joining him are producer Mahaveer Jain and their families, turning this into both a personal and professional journey to prepare for his role in White.

The group photo captures the calmness of the ashram, with everyone dressed in simple white outfits that reflect peace. Vikrant, seen at the centre with a gentle smile, looks completely at ease and in tune with the spiritual setting. With kids and families also present, it’s clear this is more than just prep; it’s an experience that could add depth to the performances and the film’s overall soul.

This casting marks a significant shift for Vikrant Massey, known for his nuanced roles in films like 12th Fail (2023), A Death In The Gunj (2017), Sector 36 (2024) etc. The film is expected to blend biographical inspiration with thrilling storytelling, and the collaboration between Siddharth Anand, known for large-scale spectacles, and Mahaveer Jain, known for socially resonant cinema, only adds to the excitement.

