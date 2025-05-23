India's rich tea heritage will now meet Scotland’s time-honoured spirits tradition, as Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi acquires a 21% stake in Rutland Square Spirits Ltd, a premium Scottish spirits and award-winning company founded by Nishant Sharma, renowned for its oolong white tea-infused spirit. This partnership is special because it brings together two cultures and carves a distinct niche by infusing Dibrugarh’s world-famous tea leaves into its artisanal spirits. Known as the ‘Tea Capital of the World,’ Dibrugarh, along with Tinsukia and Sivasagar, collectively account for approximately 50% of India's tea, now finding an unexpected yet seamless integration into Scotland’s premium spirits industry.

As a key milestone in this partnership, plans are underway for a net-zero luxury hotel in Edinburgh—a visionary project set to redefine sustainable hospitality in Scotland. Designed as a landmark development, this world-class retreat will seamlessly blend heritage, innovation, and a deep connection to the land, offering guests an unparalleled luxury experience amid Scotland’s breathtaking landscapes. Featuring Scotland’s first Ayurvedic wellness centre and Europe’s first hydrogen-powered facilities, it will set a new standard for luxury and sustainability.

Vivek Oberoi shared: “I am thrilled to join Rutland Square. This project is an exciting bridge between two economies and cultures. Scotland is a beautiful country with deep-rooted traditions and a strong Indian business community. I look forward to working closely with the team to bring this vision to life. This marks a new chapter in Scotland’s hospitality sector, promising a future of sustainability, heritage, and world-class experiences. Rutland Square Spirits is taking it a step further by curating a blended experience of Indian heritage. I am excited to begin the work of bringing it to life."

Nishant Sharma, Founder and CEO and Veenu Sharma, Director of Rutland Square, said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr Vivek Oberoi to the Rutland Square family. This collaboration is a testament to the strong and growing relationship between Scotland, India, and the wider South Asian community. This partnership goes beyond an investment - we look forward to creating something special, a place that celebrates artisanal craftsmanship, cultural richness, and the warm hospitality that both Scotland and India are known for.”

This move highlights a broader trend where UK-India trade is finding a strategic sweet spot, with the food and beverage sector emerging as a key driver in strengthening bilateral ties. India is the largest market for whisky globally, with exports growing by 13.8%. As the negotiations on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) continue, it could unlock significant opportunities, reducing tariffs on UK whisky while enabling premium Indian brands, including homegrown single malts and premium spirits, to access global markets more competitively.

Rutland Square Spirits has been recognised with several awards for its unique tea-infused gin, which blends Assam’s oolong white tea with Scottish distilling traditions. The brand has won honours like the Scottish Gin Awards Gold, IWSC Bronze, and the World Gin Awards for Design, showing how its innovative flavours and thoughtful design are being appreciated around the world.

This is one of many Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi's investments that signals his larger commitment to sustainable luxury and cross-cultural innovation. With this investment, he further strengthens his position as a global entrepreneur, to support high-impact ventures across edtech, fintech, agritech, real estate, and sustainable luxury. As he continues to bridge industries and geographies, this latest move reflects his vision of pioneering transformative, culturally rooted enterprises with a global footprint.

