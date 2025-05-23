In a landmark moment for Maharashtra's remote tribal belt, mobile theatre company PictureTime has launched the state’s first state-of-the-art inflatable cinema hall in Gadchiroli, with the premiere screening of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. This unique initiative brings the magic of the big screen to a region previously untouched by modern cinema infrastructure.

Located in one of Maharashtra’s most underserved districts — with over 90% of its population residing in rural areas — Gadchiroli is now home to a high-tech, fully air-conditioned inflatable theatre equipped with 5.1 Dolby sound, digital projection, and 120 push-back seats. This initiative is aimed at making world-class cinema accessible to the 10-lakh-strong population of the district at affordable ticket prices of just ₹150.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava, which chronicles the life of Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj, was chosen as the debut screening to spark cultural interest and revive cinema-going habits in the region.

The launch event, held on May 22, saw attendance from key dignitaries including Dr. Milindji Narote (MLA, Gadchiroli Assembly Constituency), Avishyant Panda (IAS, Collector, Gadchiroli), Mr. Prashantji Waghare (BJP Zilha Adhyaksh), and Mr. Surajit Roy (COO & President, PictureTime) among others.

Following the inauguration, the cinema hall kicks off regular programming with two films: Ata Thambaycha Naay (Marathi) and Kesari Veer (Hindi) starring Suniel Shetty. Speaking at the launch, Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of PictureTime, said, “At PictureTime, our mission has always been to democratize cinema by taking it to the remotest corners of India — places where the magic of the big screen has long remained out of reach. The launch of our inflatable theatre in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, with the screening of Chhaava, and our recent expansion into Bommidi, Tamil Nadu, mark important milestones in this journey. We believe that access to cinema is not just about entertainment — it’s about inclusion, inspiration, and creating shared cultural experiences for every Indian, no matter where they live,” he added.

The inflatable theatre has been set up as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the Municipal Corporation of Gadchiroli, which will own the infrastructure, while PictureTime will manage programming and operations.

Looking ahead, the programming will include a mix of Marathi and Hindi mainstream releases, along with a dedicated effort to screen films from independent filmmakers who often struggle with theatrical distribution.

PictureTime has already made waves with similar inflatable cinemas across India, including locations such as Ladakh (the world’s highest theatre), Kishtwar (J&K), Asifabad (Telangana), Bapatla and Nagaur (Rajasthan), and Khatima (Uttarakhand) — continuing its mission to transform cinema access across the nation.

