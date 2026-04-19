The actress shares a subtle yet emotional Instagram update as she and Ranveer Singh prepare to welcome another child.

Deepika Padukone has delighted fans with a major personal announcement. The actress has revealed that she is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, sharing the news through a heartfelt Instagram post that quickly went viral across social media.

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh in a heartwarming post featuring daughter Dua

Keeping the announcement understated and intimate, Deepika posted a picture featuring daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit. The little one’s face was carefully concealed in the frame, maintaining the couple’s continued preference for privacy when it comes to their family life. Instead of words, Deepika captioned the post with two nazar amulets, allowing the image itself to convey the happy news.

Within minutes of the upload, fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple, who remain among Bollywood’s most-loved celebrity pairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



Deepika and Ranveer’s journey together has long captured public attention. After several years of dating privately, the duo tied the knot in a lavish two-day ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, on November 14 and 15, 2018. Their wedding beautifully celebrated both Konkani and Sindhi traditions, reflecting their respective family roots.

The couple entered a new chapter in 2024 when they jointly announced they were expecting their first child. On February 29 that year, Deepika and Ranveer shared a coordinated social media post featuring baby shoes and clothing, confirming that their baby would arrive in September.

On September 8, 2024, the actors welcomed their daughter in Mumbai. They later revealed her name as Dua Padukone Singh, a name symbolising “prayer,” which was widely appreciated by fans for its emotional significance.

Now, with the announcement of a second pregnancy, the couple appears ready to embrace parenthood once again. The latest post has also reignited excitement among admirers who have closely followed Deepika and Ranveer’s decade-long relationship journey.

On the professional front, Deepika has maintained a relatively low profile after the birth of Dua, with fans awaiting updates on her return to the big screen. The actress is reportedly attached to several upcoming projects, though no formal comeback date has been confirmed.

For now, however, it is this personal milestone that has everyone talking. With one simple post, Deepika Padukone has once again managed to create a memorable moment online — and given fans another reason to celebrate with the Padukone-Singh family.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone expands rural mental health initiative in Chhindwara with Bisleri Partnership

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