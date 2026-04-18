After a steady first season response, the popular game show is reportedly set for another edition with Akshay Kumar continuing as the face of the format.

Akshay Kumar may soon be returning to television screens as host of Wheel Of Fortune India, with industry sources indicating that the game show has been greenlit for a second season. While an official announcement is still awaited, reports suggest the channel is keen to continue with the actor at the centre of the format following the response to its debut run.

Akshay Kumar likely to return as host for Wheel Of Fortune India Season 2; industry buzz suggests renewal

The Indian adaptation of the globally recognised game show premiered on January 27, 2026, marking one of the first major reality television launches of the year. Based on the iconic American series Wheel of Fortune, the format has enjoyed decades of popularity internationally since first airing in 1975.

The original version went on to become one of the longest-running game shows in television history, spanning more than four decades and building a strong worldwide fan base. The Indian version, meanwhile, appears to have found encouraging traction among viewers in a relatively short period.

According to trade circles, the decision to move ahead with another season has been influenced by stable ratings and audience engagement through the first edition. Many within the television industry also believe Akshay Kumar’s presence played a key role in helping the show connect with family audiences.

The actor’s hosting style — relaxed, conversational and spontaneous — was widely noted as a good fit for the format. Contestants appeared comfortable interacting with him, while his humour and screen presence added warmth to the gameplay.

For Akshay Kumar, Wheel Of Fortune India marked a return to television hosting, a space where he has previously delivered memorable runs. The actor was earlier associated with Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, where his action-star image blended naturally with the stunt-based reality format. He also hosted MasterChef India.

Celebrity-led game shows have historically performed well on Indian television. Kaun Banega Crorepati remains the benchmark in the genre, while titles such as 10 Ka Dum and Shark Tank India have also demonstrated the audience appetite for high-stakes formats fronted by familiar personalities.

If the second season moves ahead as expected, Wheel Of Fortune India could further strengthen its position in the competitive non-fiction television space. Retaining Akshay Kumar as host would also offer continuity for viewers who embraced the first season.

As of now, neither the channel nor the actor has formally confirmed the development. However, industry indications suggest the wheel may soon be spinning once again with Akshay Kumar back at the helm.

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