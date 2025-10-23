Before the audience sat down to watch the grand Diwali release, Thamma, they were treated to a 60-second-long announcement promo for Shakti Shalini. The teaser confirmed that Aneet Padda would play the lead and also that it would be out on December 24, 2026. This was the date that was earlier booked for Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films. Maddock is also the producer of Thamma with Amar serving as one of its producers and mentors. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar opened up on Mahavatar and why it is his most ambitious film to date.

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Mahavatar to go on floors in mid-2026; Amar Kaushik shares EXCITING details: “The prep is going on for 6-7 months. Mujhe toh soch ke hi darr lag raha hai”

When asked if Mahavatar has been postponed, Amar Kaushik replied, “Yes. The prep is going on for 6-7 months. Mujhe toh soch ke hi darr lag raha hai. We have worked on the set design, weapon design, how every character would look, etc. The scripting is done. Yet, we need more time. Vicky will finish his other commitments and after that, he’ll also start his preparation. Hence, we hope to go on floors by mid-next year.”

Amar Kaushaik continued, “For me, it is a huge passion project. When I was in school in Arunachal Pradesh, there used to be a Parshuram Kund close by. I used to ask my mother who Parshuram was but I was told not to talk much about it. I was only told that he was quite hot-tempered. Hence, I was quite fascinated by the character. When I read about it later in life, I was wowed and kept wondering, ‘Will I ever be able to make a film on this subject?’. Now, I have reached a stage where I have an understanding and experience of using VFX. That gave me the confidence to pull it off.”

The timing is apt as Amar has just delivered Stree 2 (2024), the highest Bollywood grosser of all time. Did that also give confidence to Dinesh Vijan to entrust such a big responsibility to Amar Kaushik? Amar answered, “Yes, that always happens. If you haven’t proved yourself, why would anyone entrust you with such responsibility? Agar aapke bade sapne hai, toh chhote sapne toh poore karo pehle (smiles). In fact, I wouldn’t have taken up the film earlier in my career. Mujhe toh abhi bhi darr lag raha hai!”

Also Read: BREAKING! Vicky Kaushal to play Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar, first look posters out; film to hit cinemas on Christmas 2026

More Pages: Mahavatar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.