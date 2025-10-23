In a landmark collaboration, two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer—renowned for iconic scores such as The Lion King and Inception—has joined forces with India’s national award-winning composer Shashwat Sachdev for the title theme of the British television series Virdee. The title track also features Emmy-winning British film and television composer and music producer James Everingham, celebrated for his impactful contributions to projects like ‘Apollo: Missions To The Moon’.

This collaboration epitomises the evolving dynamics within the global entertainment landscape, highlighting South Asian music supremacy whilst celebrating the cross-cultural intersections that define contemporary cinema and television.

Shashwat Sachdev, celebrated for his work on films such as Uri and Article 370, not only makes history as the first Indian composer to co-compose with Zimmer but also as the only Indian artist to release music under his esteemed label, Extreme Music, which also boasts of Deadmau5, Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, and Timbaland on its roster. Sachdev's earlier albums, ‘Euphoria (And the Following Realities)’ released in 2021 and ‘Shades of Cashmere’ released in 2022, have garnered significant acclaim, with ‘Euphoria’ winning the PRS Foundation's Best Newcomer Award and the track ‘Dharma’ taking home the Best World Production Music Award at the 2021 Production Music Awards.

Virdee, adapted from the gripping novels by A.A. Dhand, promises to be an exhilarating crime thriller set against the gritty backdrop of modern-day England. Directed by the talented Mark Tonderai—whose keen eye for tension and drama has enriched projects like Gotham and Locke & Key—the series features a stellar cast, including Staz Nair, Aysha Kala, and Kulvinder Ghir, ensuring captivating performances that align with the intense narrative.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Shashwat Sachdev shares, “The joy of composing across continents is realising that good sound doesn’t need translation — it just needs truth. From Mumbai to Los Angeles, it’s still the same heartbeat. This collaboration carried humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath — a reminder that music isn’t made, it’s remembered. Sometimes I feel like a nomad, a gypsy soul travelling through cultures and countries, exploring new musical worlds as I move along this journey — and working with Hans and James was one exceptionally beautiful world that I ever stepped into.”

Shashwat Sachdev's involvement in this groundbreaking project signifies a transformative moment for Indian music on the global landscape, paving the way for a new era in the fusion of music and storytelling.

