Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.04.2019 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 to be announced on his birthday, two chartbuster songs to be retained

BySubhash K. Jha

April 24, when Varun Dhawan turns a year older, would be the day when the actor’s next film Coolie No. 1 to be directed by his father David Dhawan will be officially launched. The entire Dhawan clan including Varun’s girlfriend is expected to appear together on one stage for the occasion. Says a source, “On Varun’s birthday details on his next film Coolie No 1 will be announced.”

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 to be announced on his birthday, two chartbuster songs to be retained

The original Coolie No 1 Govinda is also expected to be present to grace the occasion. But considering how moody Govinda sounds about his relations with David Dhawan, we wonder if he will turn up.

Here are some details of the newly-revamped remake that will be revealed officially on April 24. Varun Dhawan plays a very hip and trendy coolie. According to a source close to the project, “The red coolie’s uniform that Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan wore in Coolie No 1 and Coolie are a thing of the past. If you see the coolies on Matunga station of Mumbai Central they are dressed in jeans and T Shirt. Ditto Varun.”

Also his character won’t spend much time on the railway station. “Once it’s established what Varun’s profession is, the film will quickly move to the comedy and drama outside the railway station.”

Sara Ali Khan will be playing a character inspired by Karisma Kapoor from the original. “She will play a feisty outgoing glib talker, just like Karisma.” Two of the chartbusters composed by Anand-Milind for the original Coolie No 1 in 1995 will re-imagined for the remake. These are ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’.

Says a source very close to the project, “We plan to keep the original songs as sung by Abhijeet -Chandana Dixit (‘Husn Hai Suhana’) and Kumar Sanu-Alka Yagnik (‘Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Ttha’) in the remake. Why should David Dhawan re-mix those hits when they are popular to this day?”

Also Read: Varun Dhawan’s fan BOOKED for threatening his girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted…

Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan to remake…

Box Office: Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala…

Sara Ali Khan to be paired with Virat Kohli…

Amitabh Bachchan pays Rs 70 crore tax for…

Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar reveals…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification