EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 to be announced on his birthday, two chartbuster songs to be retained

April 24, when Varun Dhawan turns a year older, would be the day when the actor’s next film Coolie No. 1 to be directed by his father David Dhawan will be officially launched. The entire Dhawan clan including Varun’s girlfriend is expected to appear together on one stage for the occasion. Says a source, “On Varun’s birthday details on his next film Coolie No 1 will be announced.”

The original Coolie No 1 Govinda is also expected to be present to grace the occasion. But considering how moody Govinda sounds about his relations with David Dhawan, we wonder if he will turn up.

Here are some details of the newly-revamped remake that will be revealed officially on April 24. Varun Dhawan plays a very hip and trendy coolie. According to a source close to the project, “The red coolie’s uniform that Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan wore in Coolie No 1 and Coolie are a thing of the past. If you see the coolies on Matunga station of Mumbai Central they are dressed in jeans and T Shirt. Ditto Varun.”

Also his character won’t spend much time on the railway station. “Once it’s established what Varun’s profession is, the film will quickly move to the comedy and drama outside the railway station.”

Sara Ali Khan will be playing a character inspired by Karisma Kapoor from the original. “She will play a feisty outgoing glib talker, just like Karisma.” Two of the chartbusters composed by Anand-Milind for the original Coolie No 1 in 1995 will re-imagined for the remake. These are ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’.

Says a source very close to the project, “We plan to keep the original songs as sung by Abhijeet -Chandana Dixit (‘Husn Hai Suhana’) and Kumar Sanu-Alka Yagnik (‘Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Ttha’) in the remake. Why should David Dhawan re-mix those hits when they are popular to this day?”