Me Too – Priyanka Chopra REVEALS that she is not ashamed of admitting that she faced sexual harassment

Priyanka Chopra, who has always spoken up against discrimination, recently attended the women summit where she spoke about the ongoing uproar related to Me Too. Discussing sexual harassment cases, the actress spoke about her own experience of facing sexual harassment adding that she is not ashamed of admitting it during the recent event.

Priyanka Chopra, who has been shuttling between India and U.S. attended the 10th Annual Women Summit in New York. The actress discussed on a wide range of topics but considering that she has been associated with women empowerment in the past as the UN ambassador, Me Too movement was one of the most discussed topics during the summit. We all know that the movement received a new momentum last year when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment last year. Now speaking on the same, Priyanka reportedly stated that it was once considered as a norm.

However, adding to the same, the actress also mentioned that now that women are supporting each other, nobody has the power to shut down them anymore. The actress further mentioned that even though women had voices to speak up then but no one was ready to listen. However, the situation has now changed and that no one has the power to shut anyone down from speaking about it.

Priyanka Chopra also added that now women are coming out in the open to speak about it because they don’t feel alone anymore. And that the fact that they receive support from others they don’t feel ashamed of it and she too, like all these women, doesn’t feel ashamed to admit that she has faced a similar incident in the past.

Priyanka had supported the Me Too campaign by adding that she had faced the same during the past. She had also mentioned how it was not a movement that started off in recent times post Dangal and all but it always existed in the industry since years. She had also added that every woman had faced the same in the country but not everyone chooses to speak up on it publicly.