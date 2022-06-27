With Jugjugg Jeeyo that hit the theatres recently, we can see that Varun Dhawan is all in form to entertain cinema goers in his quintessential Bollywood style. While he plays the role of Anil Kapoor’s son in this fun family entertainer, he was seen speaking about working with his onscreen father’s nephew Arjun Kapoor. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun revealed that fans can see #Varjun become a reality since he is keen on working with Arjun Kapoor.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor expressed his desire to work with Varun Dhawan on Bollywood Hungama. Followed by the same, when Varun was asked to respond to this Kapoor boy’s wish, the former replied that while he is ready with his dates, it is Arjun who seems to be the busy bee. In his quirky manner, Varun said, “Main unke saath 100% film karna chahta hoon par woh mujhe dates nahi de rahe. Isiliye maine Anil Kapoor ke saath film kar liya. Aur phir bhi dates nahi diye toh main Boney Kapoor ke saath film kar loonga aur phir Sanjay Kapoor ke saath. Unke family aise bahut log hain.” (I want to work with him for sure, 100 percent but he is the one who doesn’t give me the dates. Because of that I have now worked with Anil Kapoor, then later, if he continues this, I will work with Boney Kapoor and then with Sanjay Kapoor too. There are many members in that family I can work with.)”

Referring to the popular hashtag on social media,#Varjun, Varun asserted that they will do a film soon. He added, “We definitely want to work together and in fact humne Anees Sir ko bhi kahan hai ki humare saath ek film karein. (I have even spoken to Anees Sir asking him if he can do a film with us). Definitely we will work together. Waise Arjun is also looking so fit and good. He is getting a lot of female attention.”

Speaking of Jugjugg Jeeyo, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor along with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film released on June 24.

