The biggest Hollywood film of the year, Avatar: Fire And Ash, is all set to release two days from now and the excitement is tremendous. In this exclusive article, Bollywood Hungama will inform readers about the censor process of the James Cameraon directorial.

EXCLUSIVE: Unlike Avatar: The Way Of Water, CBFC passes Avatar: Fire And Ash with ZERO cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Avatar: Fire And Ash with a U/A 16+ certificate on December 11, 2025. The past films of this series have consisted of abusive language and disturbing violent scenes. Hence, there was an apprehension that the third part of the blockbuster franchise might also have to suffer cuts.

But thankfully, the Examining Committee of Avatar: Fire And Ash passed the film without a single visual cut. They didn’t even ask for any dialogue or words to be muted, deleted or replaced. It now remains to be seen whether Avatar: Fire And Ash doesn’t have profanities at all or did the studio self-censor the cuss words before applying for a certificate.

The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 197.21 minutes. In other words, Avatar: Fire And Ash is 3 hours, 17 minutes and 21 seconds long. This makes Avatar: Fire And Ash the lengthiest film of the franchise. The first part, Avatar (2009), was 162 minutes long while Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) had a run time of 192.10 minutes.

In December 2022, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported that Avatar: The Way Of Water went through several cuts courtesy the CBFC. As many as 12 cuss words and terms were muted in 18 places in the film. These words and terms are ‘p***s face’, ‘b***h’, ‘a**’, ‘f*****g’, ‘s**t’, ‘b***holes, ‘dips**t’, ‘son of a b***h’, ‘a**-whipping’, ‘bats**t’, ‘a**hole’ and ‘f**k’.

Coming back to Avatar: Fire And Ash, it releases worldwide on December 19, 2025. The first part was the story of a group of humans trying to colonize Pandora, a habitable moon, in order to mine the valuable unobtanium. This activity threatens the existence of a local tribe of Na'vi, a humanoid species indigenous to Pandora. How a human joins the Na'vi tribe and defeats his species formed the crux of the film. In Avatar: The Way Of Water, the human has turned into Na'vi and has started a family. However, he’s compelled to seek refuge with an aquatic clan under renewed human threat.

Also Read: Experience Pandora like never before: Fire and Ash preview plays with Avatar: The way of water

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.