As the movie Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theatres for a limited one-week run starting October 2, fans are in for a unique cinematic experience. Audiences will get an exclusive first look at James Cameron’s upcoming film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, shown only in theatres before the feature presentation.

Experience Pandora like never before: Fire and Ash preview plays with Avatar: The way of water

In addition to the preview, movie goers will see a personal message from Oscar-winning director James Cameron. In it, he offers insights into the next chapter of the Avatar saga and a glimpse behind the scenes of what’s to come.

The exclusive footage introduces a new setting and characters, beginning with the Sully family and Spider riding the medusoids — large, jellyfish-like creatures connected to the Windtraders. They are joined by Peylak, portrayed by David Thewlis, who appears for the first time in the franchise as the leader of the Tlalim Clan. This scene confirms Jake Sully’s new alliance with the Windtraders, though the full details and implications of this partnership remain under wraps.

The sneak peek dives deeper into the world of Pandora, offering a taste of the visual spectacle, emotional depth, and high-stakes storytelling that fans can expect from Avatar: Fire and Ash. With stunning imagery and powerful new characters, the preview sets the tone for what may be the most ambitious entry in the franchise yet.

This marks the first time any footage from Avatar: Fire and Ash have been shown publicly, making it a special event for long-time fans and newcomers alike. Don’t miss this opportunity to revisit Avatar: The Way of Water on the big screen and be among the first to witness the next chapter of Pandora’s story.

