Homebound, the critically acclaimed Hindi drama directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been officially selected as India’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards and has now been shortlisted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as one of the contenders moving forward in the awards process.

The film starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor was chosen by the Film Federation of India from a competitive list of 24 films submitted this year, cementing its place as the nation’s representative on cinema’s biggest global stage.

In the shortlist announced this week, Homebound is among only 15 international films advancing toward final nominations for the Best International Feature Film Award, marking a significant achievement for Indian cinema ahead of the Oscars scheduled in March 2026.

Homebound tells the poignant journey of two childhood friends striving to become police officers to earn dignity and respect in a system shaped by caste and socioeconomic divides.

Producer Karan Johar reacted emotionally to the film’s Oscars shortlist announcement, taking to social media to share his pride. He wrote, “I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in.”

The film has already earned international recognition after its premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where it received a nine‑minute standing ovation from audiences. It also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it won the International People’s Choice Award as second runner‑up.

Industry insiders and audiences have celebrated Homebound’s selection, seeing it as a testament to the depth of India’s cinematic storytelling. Key cast and crew members expressed excitement as the film’s Oscar campaign progresses, with many hoping it will secure a nomination when the final list is announced early next year.

