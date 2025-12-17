Cornerstone, one of India’s leading brand and talent management companies, and Armour Entertainment, led by Prarthana Ajmani, have announced a strategic partnership, marking a new phase in the long-term plans of both agencies. As part of the alliance, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been signed as the first talent.

Cornerstone announces CXA, a ‘new-age entertainment and talent agency’ led by Bunty Sajdeh and Prarthana Ajmani

The collaboration points to a renewed focus on the evolving entertainment and talent ecosystem at a time of industry change. It reflects a joint effort by Bunty Sajdeh and Prarthana Ajmani to create a streamlined and integrated setup, with an emphasis on structure, long-term growth and consistent talent development across platforms.

Together, Cornerstone and Armour combine their respective strengths. Cornerstone’s experience in developing and positioning talent across sports and entertainment complements Armour Entertainment’s management approach, supported by Prarthana Ajmani’s industry experience and professional network built over years of working with leading actors. The partnership brings together complementary capabilities aimed at creating a cohesive ecosystem focused on credibility, brand development and comprehensive talent management.

Bunty Sajdeh, CEO, Cornerstone, said, “Look at Hollywood and you’ll see how the talent management approach has always worked in the West. There are unique skill sets that are clearly defined strategic, long-term brand and wealth building, alongside specialised talent management that is an industry in itself when done correctly and holistically. Both are equally important and must work hand in hand to ensure maximum output. I’ve known Prarthana for many years and have always admired her professionalism and strategic mindset, so when the opportunity arose to join hands, it was an easy decision.”

Prarthana Ajmani, CEO, Armour, added, “With CXA, we’re building a system that is structured, future-ready and truly talent-first. Partnering with Cornerstone brings together the strengths of two teams driven by excellence. On a personal level, Bunty’s strategic clarity and faith in my abilities have been key driving forces in this collaboration. I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with him."

Also Read : Dharma Productions relaunches talent arm as Dharma Collab Artists Agency after acquiring Cornerstone’s stake

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.