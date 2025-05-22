EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 to be launched in a GRAND event on May 27; ALL the 19 leading actors to attend

One of the biggest films of the year, Housefull 5, is all set to release in 15 days and the excitement is tremendous. Surprisingly, the trailer of the film isn’t out yet, leading to impatience among the fans. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the trailer will be unveiled in less than a week’s time.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers want to take the promotions to the next level 10 days before the release. As part of this strategy, they will unveil the trailer on Tuesday, May 27. A launch event is also being planned and all the leading 19 actors of the film are expected to be a part of it.”

Many had apprehensions about the idea of releasing the trailer so close to the film’s release but producer Sajid Nadiadwala knows what he is doing, as per the source. The source explained, “All the assets until now have added to the buzz. The teaser of the film gave an idea to the aam junta that Housefull 5 is a multi-starrer film set on a cruise and things go awry after a murder takes place in the middle of the sea. The two songs, 'Laal Pari' and 'Dil E Nadaan', further indicated to the audience the scale and entertainment value. Now, the trailer will bring out the biggest USP of the film – the humour quotient.”

The source continued, “From May 27 until the release of the film, the makers plan to extensively promote the film. It’ll be Housefull mania all over. This is the only series of Bollywood which has reached the fifth instalment. Hence, the makers and the cast of the film are supremely excited and are confident that the film will be lapped up by the audience.”

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. With story and screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana (2008) fame and it releases on Bakri Eid, on June 6, 2025.

