A man and a woman were arrested by the Mumbai Police this week for allegedly attempting to enter Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, police officials reported on Thursday.

The police further added that the accused made separate attempts to enter Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The man has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, aged 23, while the details of the woman are still being verified.

According to the police, Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was first seen loitering around Salman Khan's residence at around 9:45 AM on Tuesday. When a policeman assigned to the actor's security asked him to leave, Singh reacted angrily by smashing his mobile phone on the ground.

An officer stated, “That evening, Singh entered Galaxy Apartments in a car belonging to a person living in the same building. However, he was stopped by the police again. This time, they handed him over to the Bandra police.”

During interrogation, Singh revealed that he wanted to meet the actor. He claimed that he attempted to sneak in because the police were not allowing him to enter the building, the officer added.

It was not immediately clear how Singh managed to get into the vehicle of a resident of Galaxy Apartments. A day later, the woman made a similar attempt and even managed to reach the actor's flat, according to the police. The officer stated, “The two accused have been arrested and cases of trespassing have been registered against them.”

