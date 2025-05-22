Nikita Dutta has postponed all her work-related commitments for the time being.

Actress Nikita Dutta has confirmed that she and her mother have tested positive for COVID. Taking to her social media, the actress shared the news with her followers through a light-hearted yet cautionary message.

Nikita Dutta and her mother test positive for COVID: “Stay safe everyone”

Nikita Dutta shared her COVID report on her Instagram stories along with a note that read, “Covid has come to say hello to my mum and me. Hoping this uninvited guest doesn't stay long. See you after this short quarantine. Stay safe everyone.”

Nikita is currently under home quarantine and is said to be experiencing only mild symptoms. She has also postponed all work-related commitments until further notice.

On the work front, Nikita has had two prominent projects this year. She was earlier seen in Ram Madhvani’s web series The Waking of a Nation, which was based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. She appeared in the show in a de-glam avatar as a Punjabi journalist. She was more recently seen in the Netflix movie Jewel Thief, where she was cast opposite Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robby Grewal, the film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Mother’s Day Exclusive: Nikita Dutta, Pashmina Roshan, Sandeepa Dhar and Aakanksha Sharma get candid about their mothers on this special day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.