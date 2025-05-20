Chitrangda Singh has long been celebrated for her versatility and ability to bring depth to every role she takes on. Whether portraying emotionally complex characters in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Inkaar or delivering powerful performances like Nandini Basak in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, she has consistently demonstrated a great range as an actor. Now, she is preparing to surprise audiences yet again by stepping into an out-and-out comedy with Housefull 5.

Chitrangda Singh speaks on taking a comic leap with Housefull 5: “Comedy is serious business”

“This is actually the absolute first time I’m doing comedy, and let me tell you, it is very difficult,” Chitrangda admits. “I genuinely believe it’s harder to make people laugh than to make them cry.” She describes the genre as an entirely different skillset, one that demands precision, restraint, and rhythm. “It’s a different ball game altogether. You have to be so smooth that all your jokes and timing land perfectly. It’s not just about delivering a funny line - it’s about the energy, the pacing, the setup. Comedy is serious business.”

While the film promises humor, Chitrangda hints that it’s not all fun and games. “You can expect me doing some comedy, yes - but the film is not just comedy. There are a lot of twists and turns. It’s a very interesting script,” she says. “The character is definitely going to surprise you.”

In Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Chitrangda captivated audiences as Nandini Basak, the formidable Leader of the Opposition. With yet another powerful performance, she reaffirmed her versatility and the quiet strength she brings to every role. Not stopping with Housefull 5, Chitrangda will also be seen next in Raat Akeli Hai 2, further solidifying her ability to navigate diverse genres with ease.

