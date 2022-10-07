comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2022 | 11:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL release postponed; to clash with PhoneBhoot on November 4

Bollywood News

Double XL will clash on November 04, 2022, with PhoneBhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A new subject that promises to break the clutter and redefine the way ‘attractiveness’ and ‘self-worth’ is measured, Double XL headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will now hit theatres on 4th November 2022. The slice-of-life comedy-drama that challenges bodyweight stereotypes has been in news since the release of its teaser.

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL release postponed; to clash with PhoneBhoot on November 4

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL release postponed; to clash with PhoneBhoot on November 4

Now, the makers have unveiled the first motion poster of the film featuring Sonakshi Sinha, which has further built the anticipation around the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL is a humorous and heartwarming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman's attractiveness or beauty with her size.

The film’s two male protagonists are Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, paired opposite the leading ladies, along with a talented ensemble cast. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz. Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz. Double XL will clash on November 04, 2022, with PhoneBhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL to release in theatres on October 14, 2022; first teaser out

More Pages: Double XL Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at the…

Alia Bhatt reveals how her journey as a…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt come together…

EXCLUSIVE: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad…

Bigg Boss 16: Captaincy of Nimrit Kaur…

EXCLUSIVE: Devi Sri Prasad on making a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification