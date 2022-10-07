Double XL will clash on November 04, 2022, with PhoneBhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A new subject that promises to break the clutter and redefine the way ‘attractiveness’ and ‘self-worth’ is measured, Double XL headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will now hit theatres on 4th November 2022. The slice-of-life comedy-drama that challenges bodyweight stereotypes has been in news since the release of its teaser.

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL release postponed; to clash with PhoneBhoot on November 4

Now, the makers have unveiled the first motion poster of the film featuring Sonakshi Sinha, which has further built the anticipation around the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL is a humorous and heartwarming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman's attractiveness or beauty with her size.

The film’s two male protagonists are Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, paired opposite the leading ladies, along with a talented ensemble cast. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz. Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz. Double XL will clash on November 04, 2022, with PhoneBhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

More Pages: Double XL Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.