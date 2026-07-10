Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Policybazaar as the company launches a nationwide campaign aimed at encouraging more Indians to invest in health and term insurance. The initiative, titled Parivaar Sabse Pehle, seeks to highlight the importance of financial protection and timely insurance planning for families across the country.

Amitabh Bachchan joins Policybazaar as brand ambassador for new insurance awareness campaign

The campaign aligns with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) broader objective of increasing insurance penetration. It will be rolled out across television, digital platforms, OTT services and social media, reaching audiences in urban, semi-urban and rural regions.

In the advertisements, Bachchan plays the role of an elderly family member who encourages his loved ones to prioritise health and term insurance before an unexpected crisis strikes. The campaign focuses on a common consumer behaviour of postponing insurance decisions until it is too late, urging families to make financial security a priority rather than an afterthought.

Policybazaar aims to make insurance a household conversation

Speaking about the collaboration, Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO of PB Fintech, said the company believes Bachchan's credibility and influence can help increase awareness around insurance among Indian families. "Mr Bachchan can help make insurance a conversation in every Indian household, encouraging millions more families to protect what matters most."

The campaign is part of Policybazaar's ongoing efforts to bridge India's insurance protection gap by encouraging people to understand the value of financial preparedness.

Campaign highlights the cost of delaying insurance decisions

Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer of Policybazaar, said the campaign addresses the tendency of consumers to postpone important financial decisions. "The vision behind this campaign is simple: people procrastinate, and then postpone it. We wanted a voice that could gently interrupt that tiring habit."

According to the company, the campaign aims to inspire individuals to secure health and life coverage before unforeseen circumstances arise, rather than waiting until after a financial emergency.

Also Read: ‘Amitabh Bachchan personally called me at 3 AM to buy Rs 15 crore worth of land in Ayodhya,’ recalls Abhinandan Lodha

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