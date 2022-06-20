USHA, India’s leading consumer durable brand, today announced an integrated marketing campaign to leverage its association with Shabaash Mithu, a biopic based on former cricketer Mithali Raj, produced by Viacom18 Studios. Directed by Srijit Mukherjee, Shabaash Mithu tracks the journey of Mithali Raj, ex-captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team for both One Day and Test Matches. Leveraging its association with the film, USHA’s campaign will include a co-branded TVC, strategically placed in-film branding, digital activation and online contests, celebrity meet-and-greet, as well as mass advertising in cinema halls pan India, to amplify consumer, connect and engage.

Acclaimed actor Taapsee Pannu will be seen reprising the role of the legendary cricketer Mithali Raj, on-screen and Brand Usha will be visible in relevant scenes including several match sequences, home scenes, award functions, and press conferences in the movie. In one of the scenes, Tapsee is seen using the Usha Collosal DLX Wet Grinder while doing household chores. As a part of the collaboration, the brand will also launch a co-branded TVC.

Commenting on the association, Saurabh Baishakia President Usha Appliances said, “We are very excited about Shaabash Mithu as it's about following your passion, eating nutritious food and following a healthy active lifestyle, each of which is deeply entrenched and core to our corporate philosophy. Our range of products caters to those looking at nutrition and health – our appliances add convenience and shorten time spent in the kitchen, freeing up time for people to follow their passions and stay physically active. Shabaash Mithu is a film that will inspire people from all walks of life to pursue their dreams.”

Ajit Andhare, COO- Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said, "Just like in cricket, the right partnerships bolster one's game and performance. Shabaash Mithu is a story about an inspiring cricketer on whose capable shoulders the Indian Women's cricketing journey found recognition, and we're happy to have found a partner in a dependable brand like USHA."

