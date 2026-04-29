EXCLUSIVE: T-Series plans NEVER-SEEN-BEFORE jungle-themed trailer launch for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer at Sanjay Gandhi National Park on May 2

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was launched on April 20 and got a massive response. Motivated by it's response and keeping the theme and setting of the film in mind, the makers of the comic caper have decided to launch the trailer at Mumbai Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

EXCLUSIVE: T-Series plans NEVER-SEEN-BEFORE jungle-themed trailer launch for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer at Sanjay Gandhi National Park on May 2

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The trailer will be unveiled on Saturday, May 2. The principal star cast and the makers will be present at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park for the launch."

The source continued, "It's a first-of-its-kind move by T-Series. Mumbai’s National Park has never been used before for a film event. Moreover, it goes well with the theme of the film. All preparations are going on in full swing and organisers promise a never-seen-before concept, blending cinema with nature for a unique launch experience."

The source further stated, "Specially curated activities like Van Rani Toy Train ride, Boating etc. is planned for media along with the film’s talent at the national park. The jungle-themed trailer launch promises an immersive and visually striking setup."

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in leading roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar's T-Series and Renu Ravi Chopra's B R Studios, with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it releases in cinemas on May 15.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh gives behind-the-scenes look at ‘Roop Di Rani’ from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection

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