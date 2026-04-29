David Dhawan’s hit comedies to re-release from May 8 to May 22; deets inside!

PVR has announced a special film festival dedicated to veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, bringing several of his popular entertainers back to the big screen. The festival will run from May 8 to May 26, offering audiences an opportunity to revisit some of the director’s most loved commercial comedies in theatres.

David Dhawan’s hit comedies to re-release from May 8 to May 22; deets inside!

The announcement comes on the same day that the release date of David Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, was officially shifted. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive on May 22, 2026, but will now release on June 5, 2026. While the makers have not shared a reason for the postponement, the date change follows the reshuffling of release plans for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which had earlier occupied the June release window before being delayed again.

As part of the David Dhawan festival, PVR will re-release five films associated with the director’s successful career across decades. The selected titles include Main Tera Hero, Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Raja Babu and Aankhen.

David Dhawan is regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most successful mainstream comedy directors, known for delivering crowd-pleasing entertainers through the 1990s and 2000s. His films often blended humour, family drama, music and star power, making them regular television favourites even years after release.

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The line-up also highlights his collaborations with major stars across generations, including Salman Khan, Govinda and Varun Dhawan.

For younger viewers, the festival presents a chance to experience these films in a theatrical setting for the first time. For longtime fans, it offers a nostalgic return to a style of comedy that defined an era of Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, attention remains on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marks another collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. With its new June 5 release date now locked, the father-son duo will hope to continue their successful box office partnership.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan should weaponise his David Dhawan DNA before Bollywood forgets how to make entertainers

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