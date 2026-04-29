Much-awaited promo was reportedly set for April 30, but fresh developments may push the launch further.

Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal has been generating considerable curiosity ever since its announcement, with audiences closely tracking updates around the film. The project has remained in the spotlight thanks to its intriguing premise, powerful first look, and teaser launch. However, fans waiting for the trailer may have to wait a little longer, as the planned release has reportedly been postponed.

Exclusive: Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal trailer postponed; sources suggest censor clearance delays caused hold-up

According to an industry insider source, “The trailer of Aakhri Sawal, which was scheduled to release on April 30, has now been postponed due to pending censor clearance. The censors have asked for some changes. The new release date for the trailer has not yet been revealed.”

While there has been no official statement from the makers yet, the reported development has already sparked discussion among moviegoers who were expecting the trailer drop this week. With anticipation steadily building around the film, the delay is likely to further increase curiosity about what the makers have planned.

The promotional campaign for Aakhri Sawal began with a striking first look poster that showcased Sanjay Dutt in a scholarly and commanding avatar. The look marked a notable shift from the actor’s recent action-oriented screen appearances and hinted at a more layered, performance-driven role.

The makers later unveiled the official teaser on Hanuman Jayanti. The teaser positioned the film as a tense “psychological chess match” revolving around a televised ideological confrontation. It introduced Vicky Hegde, a fiery young scholar, who publicly accuses his mentor Professor Gopal Nadkarni, played by Sanjay Dutt, of institutional bias.

The early footage also suggested that the narrative touches upon several sensitive and significant historical moments, including references to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the Emergency, and the events of December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya. This has added to the intrigue surrounding the film’s thematic depth.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang of Picasso fame, the film features a multi-generational ensemble cast. Alongside Sanjay Dutt, the lineup includes Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, Mrinal Kulkarni, Nikhil Nanda, Archana Iyer, and Bipin Nadkarni.

The film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment. The screenplay, script, and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani, while the music is composed by Monty Sharma with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas. Cinematography has been handled by Stanley Mudda.

For now, all eyes remain on the makers for an official update on the revised trailer release date, as Aakhri Sawal continues to remain one of the more talked-about upcoming projects.

Also Read: Aakhri Sawal: BTS video of ‘Namaste Sada Watsale’ from Sanjay Dutt starrer shows the passionate effort behind the theme song

More Pages: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection

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