Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is back in sharp focus for Hindi film audiences, thanks to Dhurandhar The Revenge. The recently released film has revived not one but two compositions associated with the legendary singer – ‘Jaan Se Guzarte Hain’ and ‘Man Atkeya Beparwah De Naal’, making Nusrat saab’s timeless sound a talking point all over again. It has once again reminded audiences of the emotional power and spiritual pull that only Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s music could carry.
As Dhurandhar revives Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s magic, here’s how his ICONIC creation featured in Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrers just 9 months apart
Interestingly, this renewed fascination also takes one back to an important chapter in Bollywood’s long relationship with Nusrat saab’s music. On April 18, 2026, Koyla completes 29 years, having originally been released on April 18, 1997. The Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer featured the unforgettable ‘Saanson Ki Mala’, a film adaptation that brought Nusrat saab’s immortal composition into a dramatic mainstream Bollywood setting. Even today, the song remains one of the most haunting and distinctive musical moments in the film’s album.
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan already had a fan base in India and it became bigger with the song 'Afreen Afreen' from the album Sangam in 1996. He composed songs for two films – Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997) and Kachchhe Dhaage (1999), while also singing the cult track 'Dulhe Ka Sehra' from Dhadkan (2000).
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More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection , Dhurandhar The Revenge Movie Review
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