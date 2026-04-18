As Dhurandhar revives Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s magic, here’s how his ICONIC creation featured in Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrers just 9 months apart

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is back in sharp focus for Hindi film audiences, thanks to Dhurandhar The Revenge. The recently released film has revived not one but two compositions associated with the legendary singer – ‘Jaan Se Guzarte Hain’ and ‘Man Atkeya Beparwah De Naal’, making Nusrat saab’s timeless sound a talking point all over again. It has once again reminded audiences of the emotional power and spiritual pull that only Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s music could carry.

As Dhurandhar revives Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s magic, here’s how his ICONIC creation featured in Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrers just 9 months apart

Interestingly, this renewed fascination also takes one back to an important chapter in Bollywood’s long relationship with Nusrat saab’s music. On April 18, 2026, Koyla completes 29 years, having originally been released on April 18, 1997. The Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer featured the unforgettable ‘Saanson Ki Mala’, a film adaptation that brought Nusrat saab’s immortal composition into a dramatic mainstream Bollywood setting. Even today, the song remains one of the most haunting and distinctive musical moments in the film’s album.

What makes this even more fascinating is that Koyla wasn’t the first major Hindi film to tap into the magic of ‘Saanson Ki Mala’. 9 months earlier, the same composition had also been used in Jeet (1996), the Sunny Deol-Karisma Kapoor-Salman Khan starrer. In other words, before Shah Rukh Khan’s Koyla turned it into a widely remembered cinematic moment for an entire generation, the song had already made its way into a major Bollywood film vehicle led by Sunny Deol.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan already had a fan base in India and it became bigger with the song 'Afreen Afreen' from the album Sangam in 1996. He composed songs for two films – Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997) and Kachchhe Dhaage (1999), while also singing the cult track 'Dulhe Ka Sehra' from Dhadkan (2000).

As was the trend at that time, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was never credited for the recreations in Jeet or Koyla. Interestingly, ‘Saanson Ki Mala’ was recreated for the third time, in Yaariyan 2 (2023). This time, the legendary musician was duly credited.

Also Read: Bombay High Court urges amicable settlement in Aditya Dhar-Santosh Kumar dispute over Dhurandhar The Revenge script

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