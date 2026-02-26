Superstar Sunny Deol on Thursday shared a fresh update on his upcoming film GABRU, confirming that the teaser of the action-drama is on its way. Not too long ago, we at Bollywood Hungama had revealed that the film’s release might be delayed further. As of now, however, fans eagerly waiting for the film’s release will get a sneak peek into it soon.

Sunny Deol starrer GABRU teaser coming soon; actor shares update on social media

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to post a picture from the film’s set, featuring producer Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions, and director Shashank Udapurkar. With the post, Deol officially signalled that the first glimpse of the film will be unveiled soon by captioning it simply, “#Gabru Teaser coming soon” and even added a hug emoji.

GABRU, backed by Echelon Productions, is described as an action-drama that places Deol in a powerful and emotionally layered role. While the makers have yet to announce the teaser launch date, the actor’s update has heightened curiosity among fans, especially following his recent box office successes.

However, there has been a development regarding the film’s theatrical release. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Gabru was scheduled to release in cinemas on March 13. But now, the makers have decided to push the release. The makers are considering a few options and are expected to lock a date soon. Once done, they’ll make an official announcement.”

While the makers have not cited an official reason for the postponement, trade circles suggest that market dynamics may have influenced the decision. A trade source explained, “The holy month of Ramzan will be underway in mid-March, which could limit footfalls from a section of the audience. Moreover, the much-awaited films Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic are set to clash on March 19. Sunny Deol’s track record has strengthened after the blockbuster success of Gadar 2. Hence, it makes sense to arrive at a time when a larger number of moviegoers will be available to catch the film on the big screen.”

From what Bollywood Hungama has learned, GABRU revolves around the journey of Deol’s character and a child artist, both grappling with personal struggles. Their intertwined lives reportedly form the emotional backbone of the story, which is said to celebrate resilience and human connection.

With the teaser announcement now official and a revised release date expected soon, all eyes are on the makers to reveal their new strategy. Given Deol’s renewed box office momentum, the timing of GABRU’s release could play a crucial role in shaping its theatrical run.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: March gets emptier; after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Gabru also postponed; Sunny Deol starrer won’t release on March 13

More Pages: Gabru Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.