Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has addressed ongoing speculation about whether he and Salman Khan will team up again for a new film. In an exclusive interview with Filmfare, Barjatya acknowledged the long-standing creative bond between the two but made it clear that nothing is confirmed yet regarding another collaboration.

Barjatya and Salman’s partnership is among the most memorable in Hindi cinema history, beginning with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) and continuing with blockbusters such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, films that helped define the family-drama genre over decades.

When asked whether fans can expect them to reunite soon, the director remained measured, saying “Nothing as of now. We have to wait for the correct time.” He explained that while he has great respect for Salman and their past work together, any new project must be anchored in the right story and timing, rather than rushed for the sake of nostalgia. Barjatya also shared insights into his approach to casting, noting that sometimes characters suggest their actors instead of the other way around. He explained that his early films were written with Salman in mind, a choice that shaped the emotional tone and cultural impact of those projects.

On the professional front, Barjatya has recently released a new show, Sangamarmar, while Salman is busy preparing for his next film, Battle of Galwan. For fans hoping to see the duo team up again, Barjatya’s comments suggest patience may be required, the collaboration could happen, but only when the story and timing are right.

