Superstar Salman Khan is set to undergo an inspiring physical and emotional transformation for his upcoming film with director Apoorva Lakhia - a powerful war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The film, inspired by the acclaimed book India’s Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, sees Salman step into the shoes of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the valiant officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who laid down his life for the nation and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Salman Khan embarks on gruelling prep, including low-Oxygen conditioning, for his upcoming film

For Salman, this isn’t just another film - it’s a mission.

Revealing details, a well-placed industry source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Given the high-altitude challenges of shooting in Leh and the physical demands of portraying a decorated Army officer like Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, Salman has committed to an intense training regimen. He’s not just preparing to carry the weight of the uniform - he’s carrying the weight of the story. The AK-47 he’ll be seen with is symbolic, but the real test is enduring the thinner air, long shoots, and rugged terrain. This prep isn’t just physical; it’s about doing justice to a national hero.”

“Salman is approaching this role with utmost sincerity,” continues an industry insider. “He understands the responsibility of portraying someone like Colonel Babu - it’s not just about getting the physicality right; it’s about honouring a legacy. He’s training not just for the camera, but out of respect for every soldier who serves the nation.”

What makes this project even more significant is Salman’s take on a story steeped in national pride and emotional gravitas. By choosing to portray a real-life hero, he’s channelling his stardom into storytelling that matters.

Currently, Jio Studios is in advanced discussions to join the project as a production partner, ensuring that the film receives the scale and support it deserves. Filming begins in July 2025, with a theatrical release planned for the first half of 2026.

