Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are all set to tie the knot on June 5! The Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji actress will marry businessman Ashish Kanakia in an intimate ceremony, set to be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. As per sources, the intimate wedding ceremony will be low-key, and it will be attended by Shazahn and Ashish's family and close friends. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a sangeet ceremony and an after-party on June 7 at the same hotel.

Rocket Singh, Housefull 2 fame Shazahn Padamsee to get married on June 5; deets inside

Shazahn Padamsee, daughter of Sharon Prabhakar and the late Alyque Padamsee, got engaged to Ashish in November last year. The heartwarming engagement ceremony was followed by a roka ceremony in traditional Gujarati style on January 20. The Housefull 2 actress took to her social media handle to share dreamy glimpses of the ceremony.

Speaking about how Shazahn met Ashish, the actress had earlier stated that it was her childhood friend that connected them together, and the soon-to-be-married duo felt an instant attraction. A couple of months later, the two met for dinner and began dating soon after that.

Previously, in one of the interviews, the actress had mentioned, "We laugh a lot together as he has a really fun playful side. He is an extremely warm and caring person. Although we come from different backgrounds, our core values are the same."

As the countdown to their big day begins, the excitement surrounding Shazahn and Ashish's wedding continues to grow!

Also Read: Housefull 2 actress Shazahn Padamsee drops FIRST pics from her Roka ceremony with Ashish Kanakia

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.