Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has received a revised theatrical release date. Backed by Dharma Productions, the romantic drama will now arrive in cinemas on May 22 instead of its earlier announced April 10 release. The makers confirmed the update through social media on Wednesday, announcing the shift in schedule while reiterating anticipation around the film’s fresh pairing and emotional storyline.

Chand Mera Dil postponed, now set for May 22 theatrical release

Fresh pairing under Vivek Soni’s direction

The film is directed by Vivek Soni, known for projects such as Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi. Chand Mera Dil brings together Ananya Panday and Lakshya on screen for the first time, positioning the film as a youthful romantic story centred on an intense relationship.

Earlier, in 2024, Karan Johar had shared first-look posters from the film and wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai...Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni.” The posters featured the lead pair in romantic moments set against a moonlit backdrop.

The film marks Lakshya’s second theatrical release following Kill, in which he starred alongside Raghav Juyal. The actor also attracted attention last year for his performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the debut directorial series of Aryan Khan.

For Ananya Panday, the project follows her appearance in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan. With Chand Mera Dil now set for a late May release, the film becomes her next major romantic outing on the big screen.

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil set PHOTOS LEAKED: Lakshya rides into romance with Ananya Panday in traditional attire

More Pages: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

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