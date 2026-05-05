In a major development for new-age storytelling, Mahaveer Jain Films has signed writer-director-actor, Ambrish Verma, for two upcoming feature films.

EXCLUSIVE: Sapney V/S Everyone creator Ambrish Varma signs two-film deal with Mahaveer Jain Films

Ambrish Verma is the creator of the sensational web-series, Sapney V/S Everyone, and its sequel, Sapney V/S Everyone 2. He wrote, directed, and acted in both seasons, which have emerged as breakout hits.

Sapney V/S Everyone S2 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video and has been receiving an extraordinary response from audiences for its relatable narrative and authentic portrayal of youth aspirations.

Known for backing content-driven cinema, Mahaveer Jain Films has been actively collaborating with exceptional talent. The banner’s upcoming slate includes projects with filmmakers like Sooraj R Barjatya, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Siddharth Anand, Ram Madhvani, Ssanjay Tripaathy, Montoo Bassi and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and actors like Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and Vikrant Massey.

The details of Ambrish Verma’s two films with Mahaveer Jain Films, including cast and storyline, are currently under wraps. An official announcement is expected soon.

Also Read: Sooraj Barjatya & Mahaveer Jain to unveil title and release date of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari starrer

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