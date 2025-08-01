The outrageous adult comedy The Naked Gun has been released today, August 1, in cinemas and it has been noticed due to the popularity of the series, casting and hilarious trailers. There was apprehension among the fans of the series about whether the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) would recklessly ask for cuts in adult scenes. But in a rare instance, the CBFC hasn’t made any major changes in the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Sanskaari CBFC springs a surprise; allows NAKED butt scene in Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun

As per the cut list, the Examining Committee of the CBFC just deleted a one-second ‘obscene visual’ at 41 minutes into the film. What has astonished the fans is that there’s a 2-3 second shot of lead actor Liam Neeson’s naked butt. The CBFC, however, neither asked the studio to blur the posterior of the veteran actor nor instructed them to do away with the shot.

After the only cut was implemented, The Naked Gun received a censor certificate on July 25. The film was passed with an ‘A’ rating. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 87.31 minutes. In other words, The Naked Gun is 1 hour, 27 minutes and 31 seconds long.

A trade source commented, “One can argue that since The Naked Gun received an ‘A’ rating, the butt shot has been allowed. But then, there have been instances in the past where the CBFC has cut scenes even in adult films. A recent example is that of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023), where close-up shots in an intimate scene were axed despite the film getting an adults-only rating. While violent scenes often are untouched, the CBFC often targets such scenes, which is why it is called the ‘Sanskaari Censor Board’.”

However, an industry insider reminded, “Maybe, the CBFC has no issue with showing male butt. Wasn’t Ranveer Singh’s buttock shot in Befikre (2016) approved by CBFC, that too with a U/A rating?”

