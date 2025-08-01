Vikrant Massey indeed is the best actor of this generation as he has been awarded the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in 12th Fail, where he plays the real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film narrates the extraordinary journey of a young man from a humble background who dares to dream big. Battling poverty, self-doubt, and the pressure of India’s most competitive examination — the UPSC — Manoj’s story is one of perseverance and hope. With this win, Vikrant has firmly asserted his place the best actor of this generation.

Vikrant Massey wins Best Actor at 71st National Film Awards for 12th Fail, shares honour with Shah Rukh Khan

Massey’s portrayal of Manoj has been widely celebrated for its sincerity, subtlety, and emotional depth. His ability to embody the vulnerability and resilience of the character made the performance both relatable and inspiring. The film struck a chord with audiences across the country, and critics hailed Massey’s work as one of the finest performances in recent years.

This National Award win not only recognizes his hard work and dedication but also marks a significant milestone in his career. From television to cinema, Vikrant has steadily carved a niche for himself as an actor who brings authenticity and gravitas to every role. With each project, he continues to prove why he is among the best in the business.

Up next, Vikrant will be seen stepping into the shoes of renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for an upcoming biopic — yet another challenging role that showcases his range and fearlessness as a performer. With a string of memorable roles and now a National Award to his name, Vikrant Massey has truly emerged as one of the most bankable and respected talents in Indian cinema today.

