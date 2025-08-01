The Naked Gun (English) Movie Review: THE NAKED GUN is a great A rated Hollywood comedy.

The Naked Gun (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Danny Huston

Director: Akiva Schaffer

The Naked Gun Movie Review Synopsis:

THE NAKED GUN is the story of a rebellious cop. Lt Frank Drebin Jr (Liam Neeson) works for the Police Squad and is notorious for his unconventional ways of bringing criminals to book. Despite successfully foiling a bank robbery, Chief Davis (CCH Pounder) downgrades him and asks him to investigate an accident case. Frank assumes that the case of the drowning of Simon Davenport is that of suicide. But soon, he realises that it's even more so after he meets the deceased's employer, Richard Cane (Danny Huston). Simon's sister, Beth Davenport (Pamela Anderson), also convinces Frank of foul play. Meanwhile, Richard is all set to create havoc in the world and that may have led to Simon’s murder. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

The Naked Gun Movie Story Review:

Dan Gregor, Doug Mand and Akiva Schaffer's story is clichéd, but it works. Dan Gregor, Doug Mand and Akiva Schaffer's screenplay is crazy and peppered with outrageously funny moments. The dialogues add a lot to the humour quotient.

Akiva Schaffer's direction is entertaining. He does justice to THE NAKED GUN series and keeps the film in the same zone. Hence, one will experience a bit of nostalgic, old-school filmmaking. But what works the most are the funny moments, many of which are unexpected and bizarre. A sequence that stands out is when Frank's body camera footage is being accessed. The scene at the journalist's residence is crazy and will be lapped up.

On the flipside, a crucial scene at mid-point seems heavily borrowed from a similar sequence in AUSTIN POWERS. A crucial plot point also reminds one of KINGSMAN. The climax could have been crazier, considering the zone of the film. Lastly, the buzz for the film is limited in India.

The Naked Gun Movie Review Performances:

Liam Neeson plays his part with innocence and that works best for the film. His comic timing is subtle yet impactful. Pamela Anderson delivers an apt performance and contributes to the madness well. Danny Huston is decent as the antagonist, while CCH Pounder is too funny. Paul Walter Hauser (Ed), Kevin Durand (Gustafson), Liza Koshy (Detective Barnes) and Eddy Yu (Detective Park) don't get much scope. Dave Bautista is funny in a cameo.

The Naked Gun movie music and other technical aspects:

Lorne Balfe's music is in sync with the film’s mood. Brandon Trost's cinematography is neat. Bill Brzeski's production design is rich while Betsy Heimann and Maria Tortu's costumes are classy. Action is usually gory in such films and also as per the present-day era. In that regard, THE NAKED GUN is an exception. Brian Scott Olds's editing is slick.

The Naked Gun Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, THE NAKED GUN is a great A-rated Hollywood comedy after a long time and fulfils expectations. However, it has got limited shows and hopefully, strong word of mouth could very well ensure consistent footfalls in the coming days.