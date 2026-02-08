The upcoming comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, has officially received a new release date. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, will now arrive in cinemas on May 15, 2026, the makers have confirmed.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do gets new release date; deets inside

The announcement puts to rest recent speculation surrounding the film’s release plans. Earlier Bollywood Hungama had spoken about the postponement of its release on February 5 wherein a source was quoted saying, “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will not arrive in cinemas on March 4 as planned because the post-production is not yet complete and a song also remains to be shot. The makers are clear that they have made a special film and don’t want to rush through the process. They want to devote time and effort into ensuring that the final product turns out to be entertaining as well as enticing for the audience. Hence, they decided to postpone the release.”

The updated release date reflects that decision, allowing the makers a clearer runway to fine-tune the final cut. Given the ensemble cast and the genre’s wide appeal, the shift is being seen as a strategic move rather than a setback.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra serving as creative producer, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do introduces audiences to the world of Prajapati Pandey, with Ayushmann Khurrana leading the narrative. While details of the plot have been kept under wraps, the film is expected to carry forward the humour and situational comedy associated with the franchise, while offering a fresh take with a new cast and dynamics.

The film also marks an interesting collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, making it one of the more anticipated ensemble comedies in the pipeline.

The earlier instalment, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), directed by Mudassar Aziz and starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, proved to be a commercial success, setting a solid benchmark for the upcoming sequel. With expectations riding high and a new release date locked, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do now gears up for its theatrical debut in May 2026, positioning itself as a key summer release in the Hindi film calendar.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to release on Holi, first poster unveiled

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.