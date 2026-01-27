Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving out news about Salman Khan’s next, Battle Of Galwan. In December, we broke the news that the teaser of the war drama would be unveiled on Salman Khan’s birthday, on December 27. We further informed that the release date of the film will also be announced around the same time. Today, we bring you another exciting piece of information about the film. The shoot was wrapped up in December, and now, Salman is back on the sets for an additional shoot.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan back on Battle Of Galwan sets for 15-day additional shoot and patchwork; action scene added

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan, director Apoorva Lakhia and the team are doing patchwork for the film. At the same time, they’re also adding a few new scenes, some of which feature action. It’s a 15-day schedule.”

The source explained the reason for it, “The patchwork was always intended to be done. The additional filming happened because the makers and Salman realized that those scenes are crucial to the narrative and that they would add to the impact. Salman doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned and wants to ensure that Battle Of Galwan turns out to be a great experience for the viewers. Accordingly, he wholeheartedly agreed to the additional shoot.”

The source remarked, “Thankfully, the makers also have time, since Battle Of Galwan releases nearly three months away. They are confident that the final product will be ready well before its scheduled release on April 17.”

Meanwhile, the first song of the film, ‘Maatrubhumi’, was unveiled on January 24. It now remains to be seen when the much-awaited theatrical trailer of the film will drop.

Besides Salman Khan, Battle Of Galwan also stars Chitrangda Singh. Salman plays the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in this film, which is based on a chapter in the book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ (2022), authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film is inspired by the events of June 15, 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Galwan Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

