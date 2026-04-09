Re-releases were fairly common in 2024. In 2025, the trend got a boost when Sanam Teri Kasam became the biggest re-release grosser ever. In February 2026, Salman Khan’s cult flick Tere Naam (2003) was back in cinemas and managed to find some audience. And now, another film of the superstar is all set for a re-run – Sanam Bewafa (1991).

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan-starrer Sanam Bewafa to re-release in cinemas on April 10

The film will release tomorrow – Friday, April 10 and as of now, its bookings are only visible in a few cities like Hyderabad, Indore, Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, etc. But according to trade sources, more cinemas in many more cities are expected to screen the successful action entertainer. A trade source told us, “With Dhurandhar The Revenge slowing down and Bhooth Bangla being pushed ahead by a week, there’s space for Sanam Bewafa and hence, the release date is ideal.”

In Hyderabad, one of the theatres screening Sanam Bewafa from April 10 is AMB Gachibowli. The popular multiplex will play the film, that too in the all-recliner M B Luxe screen. However, the majority of the shows across the country of Sanam Bewafa are expected to be concentrated in theatres frequented by the masses.

Sanam Bewafa is the only film in which Salman Khan played a character called Salman. It marked the debut of Chandni and also starred Danny Denzongpa, Pran, Puneet Issar, Jagdeep and others. It marked the first association of Salman with director Saawan Kumar Tak. Both later worked on Chaand Kaa Tukdaa (1994) and Saawan... The Love Season (2006).

During the 30th anniversary of the film in January 2021, Puneet Issar opened up about his memories of the film. He told Hindustan Times, “The film is timeless. The music, composed by Mahesh-Kishor, and the charisma of Salman Khan is what made the film a super duper hit.”

He added, “I had a song in that film and I remember how Salman would say, ‘Punz, fantastic job’.” He also revealed that he and Salman used to visit theatres to gauge the audience’s reaction, “People would throw coins at the screen whenever we’d appear, they would whistle and dance to the songs. They enjoyed the film thoroughly.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi misses May window; June release on the cards

More Pages: Sanam Bewafa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.