Production banner Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s company B62 Studios, alleging unauthorised use of the song ‘Rang De Lal’ in the film Dhurandhar The Revenge. The dispute relates to the rights to the track, which originally appeared in the 1989 film Tridev. The original song was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, co-composed by Viju Shah, written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.

Dhurandhar The Revenge faces copyright suit over alleged unauthorised use of ‘Rang De Lal’

What the lawsuit alleges

According to sources familiar with the matter, Trimurti Films has claimed ownership or control over the relevant rights connected to the musical work and sound recording of ‘Rang De Lal’. The company has alleged that the song, or a version substantially similar to it, was used in the film without obtaining the necessary permissions.

The suit states that such use amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.

Trimurti Films has sought an injunction to restrain further use of the song, along with damages and related reliefs. The production house has also raised concerns about the commercial exploitation of the track through theatrical screenings, streaming platforms and promotional material linked to the film.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is a 2026 Hindi-language spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and serves as the sequel to Dhurandhar (2025).

The sequel was released on March 19, and has remained in the spotlight due to its strong box office performance as well as multiple legal developments related to the film.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Row: Bombay High Court restrains plagiarism accuser; relief for director Aditya Dhar

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