Saif Ali Khan is reportedly reuniting with Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment for an intense thriller exploring morality and societal issues.

Twenty-five years after Dil Chahta Hai became a landmark film in Hindi cinema, Saif Ali Khan is reportedly set to collaborate once again with Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment. According to a report by Variety India, the actor has signed on to headline an upcoming thriller backed by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Saif Ali Khan to reunite with Farhan Akhtar after 25 years for a thriller: Report

While the makers have not officially announced the project, the report states that the film is currently in the writing stage and is expected to begin production by the end of the year.

An intense thriller exploring morality and ethics

As per the report, the untitled film will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that explores themes of morality, ethics and complex societal issues. Saif Ali Khan will reportedly be paired opposite a leading female actor, although the casting process is still underway. The project has not yet locked a director.

Sources quoted by Variety India claim that Saif has already committed to the film and is looking forward to reuniting with Farhan Akhtar, with whom he shares a long-standing personal and professional association.

The collaboration marks another milestone in the association between Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar, whose Dil Chahta Hai completed 25 years this year. Released in 2001, the coming-of-age drama remains one of the most celebrated Hindi films of its generation. The film earned a cult following for its contemporary storytelling, memorable characters and fresh take on friendship and relationships.

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen playing a police officer in Netflix India's Kartavya. He also has an interesting line-up of projects ahead. The actor will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, co-starring Akshay Kumar. He is also part of director Rahul Dholakia's historical Netflix film based on India's first General Election.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan reveals why Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan turned down Cocktail: “Veronica’s part was too delicious”

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