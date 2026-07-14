EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Kishan to be the SURPRISE package in Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla; Mahaveer Jain reveals, “He upped the MADNESS by many notches”

Earlier this year, Bollywood Hungama was among the first to inform readers that Ravi Kishan plays a critical role in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey fame and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films. Now, its producer Mahaveer Jain has confirmed that the veteran actor is indeed part of this much-awaited film.

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Kishan to be the SURPRISE package in Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla; Mahaveer Jain reveals, “He upped the MADNESS by many notches”

Mahaveer Jain told Bollywood Hungama, “It was a treat to work with Ravi Kishan. He’s a fine actor and a thorough professional. He plays a very unique character in the film. His character is quite wacky and he upped the madness level by many notches with his performance.”

Mahaveer Jain further said, “He and Kartik Aaryan have both worked together for the first time and we had a blast on set.’’

Ravi Kishan is currently on a roll. His performance in Laapataa Ladies (2024) took him to another level. His web series, Maamla Legal Hai, was quite appreciated and its second season, which released earlier this year, was also well-loved. In 2026, he was also seen in entertaining roles in Maa Behen and Dhamaal 4, and is a welcome addition to Mirzapur: The Film. Meanwhile, Naagzilla is expected to be yet another performance to watch out for from this powerhouse performer.

Meanwhile, Mahaveer Jain also spoke highly of Naagzilla’s lead actor, Kartik Aaryan, “We had a great time working with Kartik. His comic timing and performance in some critical scenes are unmatched. He has done a great job in the film. Naagzilla is one-of-a-kind film where he’s shown his strength once again.”

The shoot of Naagzilla is complete and post-production is going on in full swing. It releases in cinemas on February 12.

Also Read: SCOOP: Sharvari in talks to lead Luv Ranjan’s next with Kartik Aaryan

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

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