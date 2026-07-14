The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by a Mumbai resident challenging the approvals granted for the renovation of Mannat, the seaside Bandra bungalow belonging to actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, according to a report by NDTV India. The court observed that homeowners are free to renovate their properties as long as they follow the law.

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation approvals

The petitioner had contended that the statutory approvals required for the project, along with environmental norms, had not been followed.

Petitioner argued clearance from environment ministry was needed

Senior counsel Shoaib Alam, representing the petitioner, argued that clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was necessary for the project and that the alleged violations were still ongoing. He said such approval becomes mandatory for projects that cost more than Rs 5 crores.

During the hearing, the bench raised questions about the petitioner’s intent behind the plea. Chief Justice Surya Kant noted that the bungalow is a private residence, and its occupants are entitled to make changes or renovate it while staying within the bounds of the law.

The petitioner's counsel asked that the matter be sent back to the National Green Tribunal, a request the Supreme Court declined. The bench also made clear that a person's fame or celebrity status had no bearing on how the case was being considered.

NGT had already cleared the renovation once

The dismissal comes after the National Green Tribunal had earlier rejected an appeal against the environmental and coastal approvals granted for the bungalow’s renovation and expansion. The NGT had ruled that the project complied with environmental rules, allowing the expansion work to move forward.

Social activist Santosh Daundkar had filed that appeal before the NGT in March 2025, challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance issued by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority on January 3. The appeal had claimed the approval process for Mannat’s expansion failed to follow environmental norms, a charge parties linked to the project denied, maintaining that all necessary permissions had been obtained as per the rules.

The controversy stems from Gauri Khan’s proposal to add two additional floors to a six storey annex building at Mannat. With the Supreme Court now declining to entertain the challenge, the expansion project appears set to proceed unhindered.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan buys family home in Delhi for Rs. 37 crores, takes full ownership of Panchsheel Park property

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