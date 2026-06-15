Sharvari is on a roll. After winning appreciation for Main Vaapas Aaunga directed by Imtaiz Ali, the actress is all set to unleash her action avatar in the YRF Spy Universe Film, Alpha. That's not all, she also has the Sooraj Barjatya directed Yeh Prem Mol Liya slated for a late 2026 release.

SCOOP: Sharvari in talks to lead Luv Ranjan’s next with Kartik Aaryan

And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Sharvari is in talks to feature in another top director's next film. Reliable sources from the trade inform that Luv Ranjan is keen to cast Sharvari as the female lead of his next directorial. "Luv Ranjan is in talks with Sharvari to play the female lead of his next, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Sharvari has shown excitement, and is looking forward to collaborating with Luv Ranjan, the man behind some of the best Gen-Z films of the last 10 years," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that a final call on the casting of this Luv Ranjan film will be taken shortly. "Luv is still writing the script and intends to roll with his directorial by December 2026. He will narrate his full film to Kartik first, followed by Sharvari towards August 2026. The paperwork will begin once the full narration is done," the source tells further, adding that both the actors are excited by the idea of Luv's next.

Meanwhile, Sharvari will jump into the promotions of Alpha from next week, leading to its release on July 3. The actress has been making waves with offers from several top directors and producers, marking herself as the actor to look out for.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt calls Sharvari a “star” in sweet birthday note ahead of Alpha release

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